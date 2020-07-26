Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie Sue Rosenberg (nee Porter), 68, passed away on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Stewart Rosenberg; children, Brandon Andreadakis, Rachel (Russ) Cohn and Elliot Rosenberg; sister, Nadine (David) Hazman; granddaughter, Liv Cohn; niece, Laurie Luskin and nephew, Jonathan Hazman. She was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Irene Porter.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Humane Society of Baltimore County., 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.



