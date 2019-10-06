Home

Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Bonnie Tansill


1947 - 2019
Bonnie Tansill Notice
Bonnie Tansill, beloved wife of Richard Tansill, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. Born in Chicago in 1947, Bonnie served as paralegal and office administrator for the Crowley, Barrett and Karaba law firm. She moved to the Baltimore-Washington area in 1977 upon her marriage, spending her last 30 years in Howard County. Bonnie was a loving wife, gifted artist in oils and acrylics, expert in all needlework arts, skilled craft person, community activist, honorary aunt and above all committed animal lover. Bonnie was proudest of funding protective wear for the Howard County Sherrif's police dog through sale of her artisan soaps. Bonnie was proceeded in death by her parents John and Evelyn and brothers Jerry and John Beato. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations in Bonnie's name to Friends-of-Felines.com will be most appreciated. At a later date a "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled for Bonnie's close friends and family. Online condolences may be offered at www.macnabbfuneral.com. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2019
