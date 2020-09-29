On September 26, 2020, Bosley C. Tawney, Jr., 91, of Towson, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband for 69 years to Barbara Tawney (nee Muzzy); devoted father of Sandra Tribull & her husband Lawrence and Scott Tawney & his wife Kimberly; loving grandfather of Aimee Densmore & her husband Mitchell, Jeffery Tribull & his wife Jennifer, Brian Tawney & his wife Jennifer, Adam Tawney & his wife Megan and Caitlin Moyer & her husband Thomas; cherished great-grandfather of Emma Densmore, Garrett Tribull, Savannah Densmore, Jacob Densmore, Madison Tribull, Elliane Tawney, Matthew Tawney, Jack Tawney, Marian Tawney and Ethan Moyer; dear brother of the late Mary Frank & her surviving husband William and Ina Garber & her husband Douglas.
Funeral services will be held privately. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.