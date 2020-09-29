1/1
Bosley C. Tawney Jr.
On September 26, 2020, Bosley C. Tawney, Jr., 91, of Towson, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband for 69 years to Barbara Tawney (nee Muzzy); devoted father of Sandra Tribull & her husband Lawrence and Scott Tawney & his wife Kimberly; loving grandfather of Aimee Densmore & her husband Mitchell, Jeffery Tribull & his wife Jennifer, Brian Tawney & his wife Jennifer, Adam Tawney & his wife Megan and Caitlin Moyer & her husband Thomas; cherished great-grandfather of Emma Densmore, Garrett Tribull, Savannah Densmore, Jacob Densmore, Madison Tribull, Elliane Tawney, Matthew Tawney, Jack Tawney, Marian Tawney and Ethan Moyer; dear brother of the late Mary Frank & her surviving husband William and Ina Garber & her husband Douglas.

Funeral services will be held privately. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
