|
|
On November 22nd Brad Leichliter unexpectedly passed away peacefully at his home. He was preceded by his parents, Franklin Sr, and Rita Leichliter, and brother Frankin Jr. (Pete). He is survived by his sisters Ann Boyles (Skip) and Rita Russel (Richard) and many nieces and nephews. Growing up in Parkville, Brad was an avid Ravens fan and had a love of cooking and writing. For 27 years, was a loyal employee at Marty's Auto Paint. Interment will be private. For contributions in his memory, please donate to MedStar Franklin Square Cancer Center, 900 Franklin Square Dr, Rosedale, MD 21237.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019