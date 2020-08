Bradford B. Zimmerman, age, 55 of Catonsville, Maryland went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020at his home. Brad was the son of Carol High (Hall) and the late Robert Zimmerman. He was a retired Baltimore County paramedic and and avid photographer. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions to Last Chance Cat Rescue in Brad's name would be appreciated.



