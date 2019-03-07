Our beloved son, Bradley Allen Seider, 38, of Columbia, Maryland, passed away on February 28, 2019. Bradley was born on November 7, 1980 in Brookfield, Wisconsin to Suanne Ristow Felix and Toby Seider. He attended Long Reach High School in Columbia, Maryland. When he wasn't giving his all in the field of telecommunications, Bradley could be found spending time with his family and friends, enjoying movies, music, and laughs. A lover of animals, a gentle soul, and a good man, Bradley was a good friend to all he met. Bradley will always be remembered for his warmth and kindness and ever-present smile. Unfortunately, the last year and a half had been difficult for Bradley. He battled many demons, not least of which included addiction. Bradley showed us suffering and pain come in many faces, and we cannot love the pain away. He was taken too soon from this world, but we hope he will find peace in the next. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction or mental illness, know there are resources that can help. Bradley will join his mother, Suanne Felix, in paradise with his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his father Arnold Felix, his biological father Toby Seider; siblings Christina Felix and Tony Seider; Aunt Jenny, Uncle Carl, Uncle Hector, Aunt Judy, Aunt Shari, Aunt Kim, and many other loving family members who will sorely miss him. Calling hours will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church in Columbia, Maryland from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Donations may be made to Hope House Treatment Centers, 419 Main Street, Laurel, MD 20707. Flowers can be sent to New Hope Lutheran Church at 8575 Guilford Road, Columbia, Maryland 21046. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary