Bradley STEWART

Unexpectedly, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Bradley Meredith Stewart, age 45, of Baltimore, MD. Beloved son of Ginni Cook and her husband Larry and Larry Stewart and his wife Daisy; loving father of Maddy Stewart and Gavin Stewart of Westminster, MD; brother of Kelly Bandaru and Tim Stewart. Also survived by his step-siblings, nieces and nephews.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Helping Up Mission, 1029 E. Baltimore St. Baltimore, MD 21202. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.