Brady Eugene Caudill, Jr., age 89, of Bel Air, MD passed away on December 11, 2019 at Jacobs Well Assisted Living in Bel Air, MD. Born in Bel Air, MD, he was the son of Brady Eugene and Mamie (Hicks) Caudill and husband of over 20 years to Betty C. Caudill. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War stationed in Alaska. Brady was a longtime member of the Odd Fellows in Churchville. Brady was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and throughout his life he enjoyed helping others whenever needed.
In addition to his wife, Brady is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Burkins of Delta, PA and Theresa Adkins of Phoenix, AZ; step daughter , Diane C. Lane of Bel Air; brother, Bobbie Caudill; three grandchildren, Steven Burkins, and Christopher and Nicholas Adkins; and great grandchildren, Bentlee and Aiden Burkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Caudill Rhodes, Thelma Beatrice Rhodes, and Mae Irene Stancill.
A service was held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may send contributions to Jacobs Well Assisted Living, 522 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air, MD 21015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019