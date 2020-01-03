|
|
Brandon James Beard, age 29, of Perryville, MD, went home to be with his Savior on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born August 7, 1990 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of Melissa Russell-Beard and Lloyd Eric Beard.
Brandon loved being with his family, friends, his dog Gunner, riding his motorcycle, Sunday family dinners, and working at Amtrak (RG4L). Brandon was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Orioles. His contagious smile lit up any room and he loved giving everybody a hard time. His best friends were his sisters, Brittany and Sierra, and he had a very special relationship with his Uncle Jim and cousin, Logan Russell. He will be deeply missed by Zack Barber, Tyler Hindman, Samantha Kreiner, Caitlin Boushell, RG4L and so many others. His family and friends will miss his big bear hugs and unforgettable laugh.
Brandon is survived by his mother, Melissa Russell-Beard (Guy Miller); father and step-mother, Lloyd Eric and Erika Beard; sisters, Brittany Beard (Carlos Ayala) and Sierra Johnson (Taylor Roland); brother, Sean Beard; maternal grandmother, Hope Russell (Bob Ward); paternal grandparents, Arnold Beard and Yvonne Beard; uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Laura Russell Jr.; aunt and uncle, Tricia and Stanley Canton; aunt, Lizette Beard; great aunt and uncle, Susan and Doug Tyrol; and cousin, Logan Russell.
Brandon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Russell Sr.; great-grandparents, John and Betty Moore, and Wallace and Dorothy Russell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the House of Hope Animal Rescue of North East, MD, and the Grass Roots Rescue of Milton, DE, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, January 5, 2020, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 5 PM until 9 PM, at the funeral home with a second visitation Sunday, January 5, 2020, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.
Immediately following the funeral service, a Celebration of Life will follow at the Perryville Fire House.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020