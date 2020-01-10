|
Brandon M. Koppelman, age 36, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on January 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of David "Les" and Dori J. (Brooks) Koppelman. He was a 2001 graduate of Fallston High School. He loved to ride BMX bikes and ATV's. He was involved in the construction industry for many years and was a talented woodworker.
In addition to his parents, Brandon is survived by his brother, Jason Koppelman of Bel Air and his wife, Kellie; sister, Jaime M. Geisler of Bel Air and her husband, Nick; nieces and nephews, Nevaeh, Reese, Tanner, and Ryan; grandparents, John and Joan Koppelman; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill and Marion Brooks; and aunt, Marilou Dell Brooks.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 6-7 pm with a service to follow at 7 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers and donations, the family would like you to perform an act of kindness in Brandon's name.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020