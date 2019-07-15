Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Brandon Teague Notice
On July 12, 2019, Brandon W. Teague; loving son of Charles Teague and Dawn Teague; cherished boyfriend of Grace Blalock; beloved grandson of Mary and Jerry Rytter, Mary Teague and the late Charles Teague.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Baltimore MD 21236, on Friday, from 4-7 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Check made payable and c/o Vibrant Emotional Health, Attn: Development, 50 Broadway, 19th. Floor, New York NY, 10004. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 15, 2019
