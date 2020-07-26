1/1
Bravett Bernard LYNCH
On July 20, 2020, BRAVETT BERNARD LYNCH, Survived by daughter; Rhonda Tillery, brother; Howard F. Lynch, Sister; Sonia Lynch, 2 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Family will receive friends at the family owned WYLIE FUNERAL HOMES P.A. OF BALTIMORE COUNTY, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133 on Tuesday, July 28th from 6-8pm. Services will be held in the Chapel of the above mentioned funeral home on Wed. July 29th from 11-12pm. Internment Immediately Following at Arbutus Memorial Park. We invite you to sign our guestbook at www.wyliefh.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home
JUL
29
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wylie Funeral Home
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
