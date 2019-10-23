|
Brenda Geraldine Gladden Jones, age 77, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on October 17, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Geraldine (Hall) Gladden and wife of Vernon Jones. Brenda retired from Harford County Board of Education with over 20 years of service where she worked as an exceptional food preparation specialist and custodian. She was the recipient of several Board of Education Awards for having the cleanest educational facilities.
Brenda was a member of the church choir at New Hope Baptist Church located in Bel Air, MD. Amongst her faithful devotion and ministry she also enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, especially the Christmas Marathons. Everyone who knew Brenda also knew she was nothing short of a diva. She always kept her appearance sharp and her wardrobe fresh. Shopping, hair appointments, manicures, pedicures and staying well-dressed were also some of her greatest joys. She cherished sitting outside and admiring the simple pleasures in life. She loved dogs, especially her granddog, Nala. Brenda liked listening to gospel music on her pandora radio, reading her bible and talking to anyone who would listen.
In addition to her husband, two daughters, one son, two son-in-laws, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one brother, one sister and many loving friends and extended family survive Brenda.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at New Hope Baptist Church, Bel Air, Maryland on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6-9 pm & Saturday, October 26 from 10-11am followed by a service at 11 am at the church. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may make donations to: The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019