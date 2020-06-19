Brenda Lee Hubble born on April 16, 1944 of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on June 15, 2020 at the age of 76. She is preceded in Death by her Father Lawrence (Larry) Hubble Sr. and her Mother Vergie Hubble. She is survived by sister Janet Johnson (Frank), sister Betty Harris (Ken), brother William Hubble (Karen) and brother Lawrence (Larry) Hubble Jr. (Linda), 10 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Brenda was a retired Civil Service Accountant. After retirement she worked with the children in the YMCA before and after school program for several years. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, drawing and photography. She also enjoyed reading and taking her beloved guitar lessons weekly with her instructor David at Musicland. She was a friend to everyone within five minutes of meeting them and truly loved life.
A Memorial will be announced later when all of her loved ones can safely celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Wounded Warrior Project.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.