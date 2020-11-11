1/
Brenda K. R. Creighton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 4, 2020 Brenda Kay Richards Creighton. Devoted wife of John Creighton. Loving mother of Katherine Creighton Crook and husband Mark, Jessica Creighton, Lydia Byers and husband Russell, sister of Von Richards and Karen Pruitt and grandmother to Eli, Noah, Cyrus and Evander Memorial services to be held at a future date. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-2299
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved