On November 4, 2020 Brenda Kay Richards Creighton. Devoted wife of John Creighton. Loving mother of Katherine Creighton Crook and husband Mark, Jessica Creighton, Lydia Byers and husband Russell, sister of Von Richards and Karen Pruitt and grandmother to Eli, Noah, Cyrus and Evander Memorial services to be held at a future date. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
