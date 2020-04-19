Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Brenda L. Henneberry

Brenda L. Henneberry
On April 12, 2020; BRENDA L. HENNEBERRY (nee Cassell); beloved wife of the late James "Huck" Henneberry; loving mother of Kristen McCarter (Craig), Kara Hope (Rob), Kirk Henneberry (Jenny), and Katrina Lovell (Tim); devoted grandmother of Evan, Kayleigh, Finn, Owen, Cody, Cassidy, Troy, Cole, Jack, Shane, Drew, Dylan, and Jacob; dear sister of Doris Brooks, Ben Cassell (Nanette), and the late Lois Malarkey.

Services are private. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to in Maryland, 211 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
