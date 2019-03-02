|
|
On February 24, 2019, Brenda "BB" L. Morris of Fortmill, SC and Sykesville, MD, loving daughter of the late Lyman Lewis Souder and the late Emma Francis Sherman Souder, devoted mother of Christina Wasilewski, and Johnathon Eyler, dear mother-in-law of Kristen Eyler, loving grandmother of Craig Eyler, dear sister of Willy and Eddie Souder, the late Beanie Souder, the late Carson Souder, and the late Rose Schneider, loving aunt of Marie Russell, Shelly Illmensee, Jennifer Read, Lyman Souder Jr., and Tony Souder; also survived by great nieces and great nephews. The family will receive friends at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd, Sykesville on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12:00pm to 1:00 PM where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2019