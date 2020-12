Brenda Louise Minton Burkins, age 68, of Aberdeen, Maryland, passed away on Wed. November 18, 2020.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Warren A. Burkins, her parents, Ralph and Mildred Minton.



She is survived by sister Karen Minton Williams, (Kenneth), nephew Daniel Williams and niece Kelly Williams. She is survived by sister Carol Minton Hill (James) and nieces Julie Wiebe, Jamie Morris, Jillian Ramirez. She is also survived by many cousins. No services are planned at this time.



