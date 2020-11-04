Brenda Lynne Lewis (nee Hunt) passed away peacefully Saturday October 10, 2020 with her loving family by her side at Harford Memorial Hospital. She was born 59 years ago to the late Barbara (Smith) Hunt and Robert Hunt, of Abingdon at the very same Harford Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of 40 years to John Wayne Lewis of Abingdon. She was the loving mother to the late Jason Wayne Lewis who passed just hours prior and to her devoted daughter Ashley Catherine Lewis of Joppa who attended to her every need until the very end. She was the very proud grandmother to Jordan Woodrow Lewis and Nevaeh Grace Ellen Lewis of Abingdon and Arianna Pozzuoli of Essex.
She was a Girl Scout and played softball growing up. Then she became 'the' baseball and softball mom-coach. She was always the life of the party and lived to the fullest even while battling cancer, she never gave up. She was a superb baker, everyone knew Brenda's cooking and loved it. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed family vacations at the beach where she would walk the shore finding shells. Brenda was the most selfless, kindhearted person anyone could meet. She always would have a smile and her laughter lit up the room. The phrase "to know her is to love her" was definitely coined for Brenda.
Brenda is survived by her father, Robert, her husband, Wayne, her daughter, Ashley and her beloved grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Jordan and Nevaeh and Ariana. She also leaves her sister Debora Colfesh of Greenwood Delaware, brother and wife Jeffrey and Sandra Hunt, of Edgewood, sister in law and husband Linda and Gary Wheatley, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, brother in law James Dean Lewis, of Edgewood and many nephews, nieces and loving friends.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 2:30- 3:30 pm with a memorial service to follow at 3:30 pm.
