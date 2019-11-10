|
|
Brendan Christopher Griisser Fruin passed away on October 13, in Seattle Washington where he had lived and worked for the last several years. Brendan was born on April 2, 1988 in Baltimore, the son of Stephen Fruin and Susan Griisser. He was a graduate of the Cathedral of Mary Queen elementary school, Loyola Blakefield High School, and he had a Masters Degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland, College Park. Brendan was employed by Zillow, the real estate technology company, as a Senior Software Development Engineer, at Zillow's corporate headquarters in Seattle.
In addition to his loving parents, Brendan is survived by his devoted partner Bronte Sihan Li of Seattle, his sister Alexandra Fruin and her fiancé Joseph Cervone of Washington DC, his maternal grandmother Margie Griisser of Columbia, Maryland, several aunts and uncles, over 40 cousins, and many loyal and loving friends from all over the country. A Celebration of Life will be held for Brendan at 12 noon on Sunday, November 17 at the Dye House at the Mt Washington Mill, 1340 Smith Avenue Baltimore 21209. There will also be a Celebration if Life for Brendan on Saturday, December 7 in Seattle. Donations may be made In Brendan's memory to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore Maryland 21211, or to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2019