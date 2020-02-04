Home

Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
689 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD
View Map
Brendan Smith


1926 - 2020
Brendan Smith Notice
Brendan Patrick Smith passed away peacefully on February 02, 2020 in Severna Park at the age of 93. He was born on July 24, 1926 in Baltimore to Albert Smith and Margaret Gannon, and resided in Severna Park where he raised his family.

Brendan was preceded in death by his wife Nan Judge Smith, his son Matthew E. Smith-Farrell, his sister Margaret Prescott, brother Francis and brother Gerald.

Brendan is survived by his son Brian and wife Eun Jung of Odenton, son Mark and wife Joy of Crownsville, daughter-in-law Joanne Smith Farrell of Wellesley, MA, and grandchildren Sean, Claire, Alana, Caileigh and Ava.

Brendan graduated from the Arts Student League in NYC and MICA in Baltimore, MD. He worked as a graphic artist at BWI Westinghouse Plant for 30 years.

He was a veteran of WWII and participated in the occupancy of Germany.

Brendan's hobbies were oil and watercolor painting and Civil War History.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew Smith-Farrell Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Attn: Kelli Klasko, 633 Third Avenue 28th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020
