Brennan Whiteleather
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brennan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 26, 2020, Brennan Whiteleather of Fallston, MD – aspiring announcer and singer of children's songs – cherished son of Beth and David Whiteleather, loving brother of Jonathan Whiteleather and soon to be sis Marina & Ryan Whiteleather and soon to be sis Cait, and many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Brennan's life in the formal chapel at Evan's Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt 24), Forest Hill, on June 01, 2020 from 10am – 11am, with a service to follow. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be directed to Gilchrist Kids via https://gilchristcares.org/donations

Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Brennan had the very best parents in the world! David, Beth and family our thoughts and prayers are with you. We love you Stu and Donna
Stu and Donna Raynor
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved