On May 26, 2020, Brennan Whiteleather of Fallston, MD – aspiring announcer and singer of children's songs – cherished son of Beth and David Whiteleather, loving brother of Jonathan Whiteleather and soon to be sis Marina & Ryan Whiteleather and soon to be sis Cait, and many loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Brennan's life in the formal chapel at Evan's Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt 24), Forest Hill, on June 01, 2020 from 10am – 11am, with a service to follow. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be directed to Gilchrist Kids via https://gilchristcares.org/donations
Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2020.