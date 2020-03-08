|
Brent Jason ("B.J.") Chillemi born June 21, 1974, State College, PA; Died January 27, 2020, Catonsville, MD after an injury sustained during a late-night ping pong game. (Because of course he would.)
B.J. matriculated through the Franklin schools in Reisterstown, where he met many of his friends with whom he was thick as thieves even past his passing.
B.J. received a Wildlife and Fisheries degree from Frostburg State University, which naturally led him to IT Sales Positions with APC Technologies, Schneider Electric, and Rubrik, where he dazzled people within the Federal Channels, although his family had no idea what he sold.
His passions included the Baltimore Ravens (Ca-Caw!), Fishing (particularly on Liberty Reservoir), and live music (Greensky Bluegrass & Phish shows will never be the same; Puma will miss him dearly at the Newport Jazz Festival which they attended together for 19 years), lacrosse (playing goalie in high school, college, and in clubs until he wisely started assisting youth teams), and Union Craft Brewery (where they recently ran cans dedicated to BJ).
BJ was an organ donor, which you should be too. The over 100 attendees who traveled across the country to his Honor Walk at St. Agnes Hospital were a testament to the light BJ brought into every room.
His death was preceded by his father Vincent Ennio Chillemi and four grandparents.
Those carrying his legacy include Mother Carol Fernbach Chillemi, Sister Alicia Chillemi Slocomb, Brother in Law Paul Slocomb, Nephew Joshua Vincent Slocomb, Aunt Susan Fernbach, Uncle Jim Rishebarger, Brother Robert Stine, and countless friends who are family.
A celebration of life will be held at Union Craft Brewery, 1700 W. 41st St.Ste.420 Baltimore, MD 21211 on Sunday, March 29 at 11:00 am.
Memorials may be made to the House of Ruth, https://hruth.org/ (BJ believed women are our country's best resource), the Maryland Environmental Trust https://dnr.maryland.gov/met/Pages/supportmet.aspx (the Liberty Reservoir watershed was his second home), and the Living Legacy Foundation https://www.thellf.org/get-involved/make-a-contribution/ (organ donations save lives). Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020