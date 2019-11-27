|
|
On November 22, 2019, Brent D. Boone, loving father of Taylor Boone (Sam); adoring grandfather of Norah and Weston; dear brother of Bruce Boone, Barbara Waldhuber, and Barry Boone. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will be receiving visitors from 3-5pm and 7-9pm on Friday at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. The family will also be receiving visitors at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10-11am before the Funeral Service begins at 11am. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019