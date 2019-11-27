Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Brent D. Boone Notice
On November 22, 2019, Brent D. Boone, loving father of Taylor Boone (Sam); adoring grandfather of Norah and Weston; dear brother of Bruce Boone, Barbara Waldhuber, and Barry Boone. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will be receiving visitors from 3-5pm and 7-9pm on Friday at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. The family will also be receiving visitors at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10-11am before the Funeral Service begins at 11am. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
