1/1
Brent L. Nicholson
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brent Lee Nicholson, 32 of Pylesville, MD, died on October 4, 2020 in his home. He was the beloved husband for twelve years of Ashley Nicole (Testerman) Nicholson. Born on August 29, 1988 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of Kevin Lee Nicholson of Pylesville, MD and Tammy Lynn Cheek of Bel Air, MD. Brent worked for C.D. Lawncare operating heavy equipment and was excellent at grading. He was a true outdoorsman, riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers, fishing, camping, playing baseball and fast cars, especially the 1969 Chev Camaro. Brent looked forward to family beach trips where he created sand castles with his children. He found raking hay a very peaceful time, and always volunteered to work in the harvest. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, and friend.

Additional survivors include: two children at home: Chayton and Colton Nicholson; two sisters-Seneca Ann Letke of Santa Rosa, FL and Jessica Leigh Nicholson of Aberdeen, MD; loving nieces and nephew: Cora, Colin, Julia, Brandon, Nick, Alexis and Isabella.

A Candle Lighting Reflection will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 following the visitation with the family from 6:00 – 7:45 p.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA. Masks will be required, as well as social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to benefit his sons; additional information will be made available as soon as possible. Please revisit the funeral home website for updates.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 07:45 PM
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
07:45 PM
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved