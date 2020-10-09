Brent Lee Nicholson, 32 of Pylesville, MD, died on October 4, 2020 in his home. He was the beloved husband for twelve years of Ashley Nicole (Testerman) Nicholson. Born on August 29, 1988 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of Kevin Lee Nicholson of Pylesville, MD and Tammy Lynn Cheek of Bel Air, MD. Brent worked for C.D. Lawncare operating heavy equipment and was excellent at grading. He was a true outdoorsman, riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers, fishing, camping, playing baseball and fast cars, especially the 1969 Chev Camaro. Brent looked forward to family beach trips where he created sand castles with his children. He found raking hay a very peaceful time, and always volunteered to work in the harvest. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, and friend.



Additional survivors include: two children at home: Chayton and Colton Nicholson; two sisters-Seneca Ann Letke of Santa Rosa, FL and Jessica Leigh Nicholson of Aberdeen, MD; loving nieces and nephew: Cora, Colin, Julia, Brandon, Nick, Alexis and Isabella.



A Candle Lighting Reflection will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 following the visitation with the family from 6:00 – 7:45 p.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA. Masks will be required, as well as social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to benefit his sons; additional information will be made available as soon as possible. Please revisit the funeral home website for updates.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store