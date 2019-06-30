|
|
On June 28, 2019 Brent Montgomery MacDonald, Sr. passed away, He is the loving husband of Verna MacDonald (nee Levy); devoted father of Kelly MacDonald and her fiancé Todd Hutchens and Brent Montgomery MacDonald, Jr and his wife Rhea; dear brother of Raymond MacDonald; loving pop of Tyler, Colin, Trey, Kemper, and River; also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Brain Foundation 201 Chicago Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55415 or at www.americanbrainfoundation.org. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019