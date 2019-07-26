Home

Ascension Episcopal Church
23 N Court St
Westminster, MD 21157
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
23 N Court St
Westminster, MD
Brian Considine


1961 - 2019
After a prolonged battle with cancer, Brian Considine, age 58, passed away on July 22, 2019. Brian was born in Albany, NY on March 14, 1961 to John and Lois Considine. He grew up in Towson, MD, where he attended Loyola Blakefield and excelled as a swimmer. During his career, he managed various restaurants, eventually becoming the Comptroller of Black Restaurant Group. In 2015, Brian was diagnosed with cancer and began his four-year long battle, during which his tenacity and perseverance inspired many. Brian is survived by his children Sean, Jessica, and Jordan, and his grandchildren. A Memorial for Brian will be held on July 28 from 2-4 p.m. at Church of the Ascension at 23 N Court St, Westminster, MD 21157. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
