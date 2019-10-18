|
On October 14, 2019, Brian David Monahan, 61, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Wendy Monahan; loving son of Lorraine & the late Gerald Monahan; devoted father of Christopher Monahan & his wife Lisa, Caitlyn Monahan & her fiancé Michael Seifert and Laura Schwind & her husband Michael; cherished grandfather of Tristan, Molly, Emme and Hadley; dear brother of Robert Monahan & his wife Terri, Gerald Monahan & his wife Patti, Lori Schnell & her husband Bill and Jennifer Leone & her husband Greg; treasured son-in-law of Walter Wardle & his wife Dorothy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Brian's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Receiving of Friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9-11 AM where a memorial service will begin at 11 AM. Inurnment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brian's name may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society-55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458-www.braintumor.org. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2019