Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Brian David Monahan Notice
On October 14, 2019, Brian David Monahan, 61, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Wendy Monahan; loving son of Lorraine & the late Gerald Monahan; devoted father of Christopher Monahan & his wife Lisa, Caitlyn Monahan & her fiancé Michael Seifert and Laura Schwind & her husband Michael; cherished grandfather of Tristan, Molly, Emme and Hadley; dear brother of Robert Monahan & his wife Terri, Gerald Monahan & his wife Patti, Lori Schnell & her husband Bill and Jennifer Leone & her husband Greg; treasured son-in-law of Walter Wardle & his wife Dorothy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Brian's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Receiving of Friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9-11 AM where a memorial service will begin at 11 AM. Inurnment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brian's name may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society-55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458-www.braintumor.org. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2019
