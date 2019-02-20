|
After a "Gugliotta Strong" battle with Pancreatic Cancer, Brian Anthony Gugliotta passed away; beloved husband of Michele Gugliotta (nee Nichols), devoted father of Kyle Gugliotta and his girlfriend Yosie Leon, Meghan McMillion and her husband Michael, and Madison Gugliotta and her boyfriend Bailey Chmielewski; cherished grandfather of Maximus McMillion; brother of Kevin and Keith Gugliotta, nephew of Charles Gugliotta. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Cathedral of Mary our Queen, on Friday at 10 am. Interment Private.In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to St. Ursula Catholic School, 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234, or St. Stephens Catholic Church, 8020 Bradshaw Road Kingsville, MD 21085. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home, Nottingham. Online condolences may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019