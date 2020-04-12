|
Brian Lynwood Hayes, 67, of Parkton passed away on February 20, 2020. The son of the late David F. and Louise Jarvis Hayes, he was an award winning sales executive in the industrial packaging industry. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, proud father, caring brother, and loyal friend. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years Illona Juelich Hayes, cherished son Tyler J. Hayes, and loving sister Susan Hayes Lau. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those interested in attending may provide contact information to [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020