Brian L. Lee, 69, of Bel Air, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 13, from AML. He was born on May 29, 1951, in Baltimore and was the beloved husband of Mary Goble-Lee; devoted father of Richard Lee and Jessica Bratton; cherished grandfather of Lucas Lee; dear brother of Lauren Lee and David Lee. He is predeceased by his parents William and Ruthe Lee, and brother William Lee Jr. Brian attended City College and graduated from Northern High School, completing his education at Towson University. For 20 years, Brian sold retail advertising for the Baltimore Sun, Catholic Review, and Patuxent Publishing and spent his retirement volunteering at UMUC. Brian was an avid reader, enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, and rewatching classic horror films. Brian's friends and family will remember him for his humorous personality and easy spirit. Brian's life will be celebrated at Evans Funeral Chapel, 3 Newport Drive, Forest Hill on Friday, August 21 from 12-2 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation or Gilchrist. Condolences can be made at evansfuneralchapel.com
.