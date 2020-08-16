1/1
Brian Lee
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian L. Lee, 69, of Bel Air, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 13, from AML. He was born on May 29, 1951, in Baltimore and was the beloved husband of Mary Goble-Lee; devoted father of Richard Lee and Jessica Bratton; cherished grandfather of Lucas Lee; dear brother of Lauren Lee and David Lee. He is predeceased by his parents William and Ruthe Lee, and brother William Lee Jr. Brian attended City College and graduated from Northern High School, completing his education at Towson University. For 20 years, Brian sold retail advertising for the Baltimore Sun, Catholic Review, and Patuxent Publishing and spent his retirement volunteering at UMUC. Brian was an avid reader, enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, and rewatching classic horror films. Brian's friends and family will remember him for his humorous personality and easy spirit. Brian's life will be celebrated at Evans Funeral Chapel, 3 Newport Drive, Forest Hill on Friday, August 21 from 12-2 p.m. with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation or Gilchrist. Condolences can be made at evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved