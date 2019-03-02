Brian Michael Fitzpatrick, age 54, of Bel Air, MD, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2019. Born in Baltimore, he is the son of Marjorie Ann Lloyd Fitzpatrick of Bel Air, MD and the late Daniel Paul Fitzpatrick, Sr. Brian attended Bel Air High School and graduated from Chautaugua Academy in 1982. He was the owner of Fitzpatrick & Sons, LLC., which he started in 1986 as a mowing service company and which has come to be known for its expertise in tree services, landscaping, and snow removal. Brian loved the beach, the Ravens, fine dining, and his many friends. He was a devoted and loving father and husband. One of his proudest accomplishments was his 24 years of sobriety. Always giving of his time and resources, Brian was a friend to many throughout Harford County. He will be remembered for his countless acts of kindness and caring personality. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary and their 3 children, Ralph, Daniel and Megan, all of Bel Air, MD.In addition to his father, he was predeceased by brother, Jeffrey Fitzpatrick. He is survived by brother, Daniel Fitzpatrick Jr.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 4 at 12 pm at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, MD. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may send a donation, in memory of Brian, to Ashley Addiction Treatment, 800 Tydings Lane, Havre de Grace, MD, 21078 or The Harford Day School, 715 Moores Mill Road, Bel Air, MD, 21014. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary