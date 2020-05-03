Brian Noel passed away April 29, 2020, at the age of 52. He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Darla Bennington; son, Joseph (Kristin) Noel; parents, Susan and Melvin Oberfeld; siblings, Lisa Beaty, Nancy Oberfeld, and Thomas Oberfeld; a grandson, William Noel; 2 nieces and a nephew as well as many friends. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Danielle Noel; and father, Norman Noel.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the charity of your choice.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2020.