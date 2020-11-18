1/1
Brian O'Connor Jr.
1977 - 2020
Brian O'Connor, Jr., age 42, of Clayton, North Carolina passed away suddenly on November 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Prince Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Brian Francis and Anne Marie (Schaeffer) O'Connor. Upon graduating from Joppatowne/Hanna Moore HS, he earned a Bachelor of Theology degree from Western Maryland/McDaniel College.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division. After his military service, he settled in NC, studied Information Technology (IT) and earned a Master's degree. He was employed by various Healthcare and non-profits as an IT Specialist. He was active in St. Ann's Catholic Church in Clayton, NC where he taught Faith Formation and Confirmation Classes. He was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus St Ann's Council #11265. He was also an Eagle Scout and a Boy Scout Leader of his son's local BSA Troop in North Carolina. Brian was a man of deep faith and enjoyed being a father, working with his church, spirited discussions about current events and his pet dogs.

In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his son, Cameron Michael O'Connor; sister, Amy Marie Bowen; brother, Stephen James O'Connor; and four nephews, Jonathan Bowen, Riley, Braden, and Evan O'Connor.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Joppa, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to establish a trust for his son. Checks can be made payable to: Cameron M. O'Connor, c/o Harford Bank, 501 Riviera Road, Joppa, MD 20185.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
NOV
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
