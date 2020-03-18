Home

POWERED BY

Brian Seward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Seward Notice
Suddenly on March 13, 2020, Brian J. Seward, beloved son of Bart Seward, and Ginny Milanicz and her husband Chuck; cherished brother of Cassie Jackson and her husband Vincent, Corinne Seward, David Seward and his wife Laurin Beasley; dear uncle of Caroline, William, and Rori; loving grandson of Ellen Curran. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved beagle Ophelia.

Service and interment private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Up Mission (HelpingUpMission.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -