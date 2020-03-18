|
Suddenly on March 13, 2020, Brian J. Seward, beloved son of Bart Seward, and Ginny Milanicz and her husband Chuck; cherished brother of Cassie Jackson and her husband Vincent, Corinne Seward, David Seward and his wife Laurin Beasley; dear uncle of Caroline, William, and Rori; loving grandson of Ellen Curran. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved beagle Ophelia.
Service and interment private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Up Mission (HelpingUpMission.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020