Brian T. Reilly
Brian T. Reilly, age 75, formerly of Baltimore, passed away, at home, on June 11, 2020.

Brian was born in Baltimore MD and was the son of the late Austin Reilly Jr. and Veronica Kennedy Reilly. He was a dedicated and accomplished teacher, having taught at numerous schools throughout the country. He enjoyed traveling the world and loved his family.

He is survived by numerous cousins.

Services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of York.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
3670 E. Market St.
York, PA 17402
(717) 714-6033
