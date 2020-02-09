|
On February 3, 2020, Brian Tunney, age 70, was called home, joining his beloved parents, Helen and Thomas Tunney. He is survived by the love of his life, Betsy Wittlesberger. Brian also leaves behind the pride of his heart (sometimes the pain in his neck) his sisters, Cary Smedley and Judy Evans; his brothers-in-law Howard Smedley and Ron Evans; and the light in his eyes - his nephews and niece, Kyle Smedley, Joshua Evans, Casey Evans and Anna Evans. He also said goodbye to the very large and joyfully boisterous extended family that is the Towson Elks. In the last few days, they have been as much a family to us as to Brian. Now there's an empty seat at Cary's table and at the Elks bar. How much Brian will be missed cannot be gauged. Arrangements by the family-owned Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Parkville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020