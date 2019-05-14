Home

POWERED BY

Services
March Life Tribute Center
5616 Old Court Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
(410) 655-0110
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Dean

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bridget Dean Notice
On May 3, 2019, Bridget Dean of Baltimore; beloved mother of Colleen R. Dean, died at the age of 69. She is also survived by her sisters, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. An employee of the Baltimore City Public School System for 39 years she served in multiple capacities, retiring as the Principal of Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary School. Having volunteered tirelessly in her community since young adulthood, Bridget touched and reached countless lives. Visitation at March Life Tribute Center 5616 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD, on Monday May 13, from 2 P.M. - 7 P.M. On Tuesday, May 14, family will receive friends at March Life Tribute Center 5616 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD. Wake at 10 A.M. Funeral to follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now