|
|
On May 3, 2019, Bridget Dean of Baltimore; beloved mother of Colleen R. Dean, died at the age of 69. She is also survived by her sisters, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. An employee of the Baltimore City Public School System for 39 years she served in multiple capacities, retiring as the Principal of Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary School. Having volunteered tirelessly in her community since young adulthood, Bridget touched and reached countless lives. Visitation at March Life Tribute Center 5616 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD, on Monday May 13, from 2 P.M. - 7 P.M. On Tuesday, May 14, family will receive friends at March Life Tribute Center 5616 Old Court Road, Randallstown, MD. Wake at 10 A.M. Funeral to follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2019