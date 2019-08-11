|
|
Brigid J. Cusimano passed away on August 8, 2019. She was 91 years old. She is survived by her daughter Gloria, her son Fred and his wife Deborah, her brother Vincent Giamonna, and many relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony (2008), her sister Shirley Iacoboni (2017), and her brother Peter Giamonna (1994).
Brigid was born and raised with her brothers and sister in the area of Lombard St. known as "Corned Beef Row" where her parents (Rose and Tony) operated a produce market. She grew up there with her extended family (the Pastores) and often related great memories of those times. She met her husband Anthony ("Tony") when in grade school and they married in 1948. Eventually, Tony and Brigid operated the family produce business with her brother Pete. The store became their life's work until it was sold in the 1970's. Brigid, however, also found the time to raise her children and did so with a mix of old school discipline and the latest theories that promulgated the baby boomer decade of the 1950's. She was a great and devoted mother. Brigid lived most of her life in the Overlea/Hamilton section of Baltimore. In July of 2018 she moved to Ocean City, MD with her daughter Gloria and resided there until her death.
Friends may call at the family owned Marzullo Funeral Chapel, P.A. 6009 Harford Road Baltimore, MD 21214 on Tuesday, August 13 from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at 11 a.m. in the funeral chapel. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
There's still time to send flowers to the Visitation at the Marzullo Funeral Chapel from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on August 13, 2019.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019