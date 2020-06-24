Brigitte Christel Adams, nee Klamka, was born in Berlin, Germany on September 22, 1947 to her parents Wihelm and Ilse Klamka. Brigitte was educated in the public school system of Berlin, where she completed high school and began a career in the purchasing and financial fields. The mother of one son Delano, Brigitte focused her attention on his development and assisting with the career of her husband Lawrence, a career military policeman in the U.S. Army. Brigitte traveled throughout Europe and the United States in support of her husband's career, finally settling in Aberdeen, Maryland after her husband's retirement. Having worked several assignments as a purchasing agent for the U.S. Army during the period of her affiliation with the military, Brigitte began a career with the Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) as an accounts control officer until her retirement in 2004. A superb cook known for preparing German and American cuisine, Brigitte was an active and intense practitioner of gardening where she could often be found in her beautiful backyard adorned with the beautiful trees and flowers she planted. After relocating from Aberdeen to Havre De Grace, her home was annually listed by the City of Havre De Grace as one of the Top Homes for visitors to see in the city for the outstanding landscaping and beautiful flowers that could be found on the property. An active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Havre De Grace, Brigitte enjoyed her monthly dinner and activities with fellow retirees of APGFCU.
Brigitte is predeceased by her parents and her brother Peter.
She leaves to mourn her husband, her son who is a retired Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard and a graduate of the United States Coast Academy, her daughter-in-law Debra who is a Nurse Practitioner, and her precious granddaughter Meron whom she dearly loved and happily enjoyed wonderful and beautiful times with. She also leaves to mourn a host of friends, colleagues, and co-workers.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2-3 pm with a memorial service to follow at 3 pm. Brigitte will be placed at rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Brigitte is predeceased by her parents and her brother Peter.
She leaves to mourn her husband, her son who is a retired Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard and a graduate of the United States Coast Academy, her daughter-in-law Debra who is a Nurse Practitioner, and her precious granddaughter Meron whom she dearly loved and happily enjoyed wonderful and beautiful times with. She also leaves to mourn a host of friends, colleagues, and co-workers.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2-3 pm with a memorial service to follow at 3 pm. Brigitte will be placed at rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.