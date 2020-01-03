|
Brigitte Louise Jacobson, born on May 3rd, 1973 died peacefully December 17th, 2019. A self-described "Marine Brat," Brigitte followed in her Father, Claude Lott's footsteps and entered the military by way of the Norfolk State University ROTC program. She served as the Battalion Commander of the Hampton Roads Naval ROTC Battalion and after graduation was selected for the aviation program. Completing flight training and earning her wings, Brigitte became one of only a few black female pilots in the Navy. She was stationed at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City where she was assigned to fly the E-6B, a Boeing 707.
Brigitte Lott married Mike Jacobson in April 2002. Their son Nick was born in 2004, and second son Noah in 2007. In 2004, Brigitte earned a Master of Liberal Arts from the University of Oklahoma City. This began a long relationship with the arts and birthed what would be a lifelong interest in photography. Brigitte used a darkroom in her home to hone her skills as a photographer. She was an accomplished woodworker and framed her own pictures using found objects and reclaimed wood.
Brigitte served as listserve manager for the group BaltAP (Baltimore Attachment Parenting), and was a member of The Le Leche League, and The Baltimore Food Makers Group. She mentored young girls in west Baltimore as a member and leader of The Enterprise Women's Network Girls' Mentoring Program. She became a champion for environmental and political causes as a member of the Sierra Club, The Mom's Clean Air Force (MCAF), and the League of Women Voters.
The Jacobsons traveled extensively and in 2018 spent almost a month in Tanzania and Zanzibar. During that trip Brigitte summited Mt. Meru, the 5th highest mountain in Africa while, unbeknownst to her, her body was already battling metastatic breast cancer. She stood on the peak of that mountain having lived a full, flowering, and amazing life. She is survived by her husband Mike, her children Nick and Noah, her parents Claude and Janette Lott, her sisters Tracy Williams and Kelly Bridgeforth, and countless others who will never, ever, forget her.
"Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes because for those who love with the heart and soul, there is no separation." -Rumi
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 3, 2020