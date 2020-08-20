Brittany Lynn Wall, age 26 passed away on August 7, 2020 at her home in Ellicott City, MD. She is survived by her mother and father, Michele and Dale Wall, sister, Kristina Wall, aunt and uncle, Valerie and Mark Brandenburg, uncle, Gary Wall, grandfather and grandmother, Frank and Doris Griffin. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stuart and Eleanor Wall of Ellicott City.
Brit, as everyone called her, loved being in the water, whether the backyard pool with friends and family, a ride on a jet ski in the bay or her favorite place, the beach in Ocean City. She loved cosmetology and received her certificate of training in 2019 for Micro-blading, which requires a great artist to perform.
She lived her life fearlessly from jet skiing to sky diving and did it all in her time and her way. Our beloved daughter will always live in our heart, mind and soul. Soar on the wings of eagles and gently fly with the angels. Rest in peace, Brit.
No funeral services will be held at this time.
A memorial celebration of Brit's life may be planned at a later date by invitation only.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com