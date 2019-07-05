Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Brittany N. Foster

Brittany N. Foster Notice
Brittany Nicole Foster, 26 years old went home with the Lord on Tuesday morning July 2nd, 2019.

She was a sweet, adorable girl who loved socializing. Brittany was an artist and performer at heart. She loved fashion, shopping, piecing together outfits, accessories, and trying on different trends of makeup. She was very active all throughout her school years playing various sports and activities such as lacrosse, cheerleading, bowling, girl scouts, singing, and playing the piano. Brittany volunteered through Oak Grove Baptist Church teaching Bible Study and partaking in missionary work. Brittany was popular and loved by many friends and family. She will be missed dearly but never forgotten.

Ms. Foster is survived by her parents, Robert and Helena Foster; brother, Blaze Foster; grandparents, Michael Joseph and Sandra Codish, and Shirley A. Nolter.

She was preceded in death by grandfather, Curtis Foster, grandmother, Jean Lominac, and many other family members.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm and on Tuesday, July 9, at Oak Grove Baptist Church from 11 am - 12 pm followed by a service at 12 at the church. Interment will take place in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 5, 2019
