Brittni Barbara Nobile, 33, of Severn, passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born in Baltimore to Joseph Terry and Susan A. Nobile. Brittni graduated from Glen Burnie High School, class of 2005. She was an avid animal lover, a great writer and enjoyed volunteering with the local food banks to help families in need.Brittni is survived by her devoted parents, Terry and Susan Nobile; loving brothers, Shaun and Brian Nobile; beloved grandmother, Barbara A. Bayly; and her dear aunts and uncles, Janice Nobile Porter (Chip), Michael Nobile (Cheryl), Maureen Gloria (Paul), John Nobile, Lisa Nobile and Scott Bayly. She will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BARCS, 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225 or to a local food bank of one's choice.