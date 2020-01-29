|
|
Rev. Bruce A. Barstow, age 72, of Churchville, Maryland passed away on January 23, 2020 at Hart Heritage Estates - Street, Maryland. Born in New York City, New York, he was the son of the late John and Gwendolen (McWilliam) Barstow. He graduated from Occidental College (Los Angeles) in 1970 with his bachelor's degree and went on to receive his Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary (New York City) in 1974. He served as pastor of Southampton Presbyterian Church (Long Island, NY), Westminster Presbyterian Church (Berkeley Heights, NJ), First United Church (Waterford, NY), New Covenant Presbyterian Church (Albany, NY), Bethel Presbyterian Church (White Hall). After forty years of service to the Presbyterian Church (USA), he became an honorably retired member of the Presbytery of Baltimore. He loved to read, swim, watch movies and experience new things. He was always ready for a new adventure.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara L. Barstow; daughter, Kristen B. Duracka and husband, Juraj; son, Alan P. Barstow and wife, Maya Rao; and grandchildren, Samuel & Katarina Duracka, Audin & Ajay Barstow.
The family will be hosting a memorial service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Churchville Presbyterian Church at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bruce's memory to the Compassion, Peace and Justice Mission of the Presbyterian Church (USA) by mail at Presbyterian Church (USA) P.O. Box 643700 Pittsburgh, PA 15264-3700 (be sure to write E052168 on the memo line of the check) or online by visiting https://pma.pcusa.org/donate/make-a-gift/gift-info/E052168/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020