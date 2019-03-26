|
|
Suddenly on March 25, 2019 Bruce D. DiFelice of Pikesville. Survived by his loving girlfriend of many years Robyn Wehn, nephew Max Newman and cousins Carol, Tom, Jennifer and Tommy Bryan. Predeceased by brother Ralph D. DiFelice.Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, 11am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208. Family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday 10:30am until time of Mass. Interment in St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Defender of Animal Rights, 14412 Old York Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131 or the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019