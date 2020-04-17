|
|
Passed away April 9th, 2020. at the age of 81yrs. old.
Born in Baltimore Md. May 19, 1938.
Preceded in death by his parents Florence (Ohman) & Harry Longbottom.
He was the loving Father of Wayne and David (Estelle) Longbottom
Granddaughters Brittany, Christine, and Brande Longbottom. Great-Grandaughters
Trinity and Trysten Roberts-Longbottom. Sister Carol Hamilton and Sister-in-Law
Dorothy West, 2 Nieces and 2 Nephews. He Enjoyed watching Ravens and Orioles. Also going to watch his Granddaughters Softball and Soccer games
He loved boating on the Magothy River at his home.
Marine Corp. Veteran 1957-1960 NSA Employed 1960-1995 Loyola College Employee 1996-2018. He donated his body to the Anatomy Board of Baltimore.
Funeral Services are private. Please in lieu of flower contributions in his memory may be sent to Marley Neck Health and Rehab Ctr. 7575 Howard Rd.
Glen Burnie Md 21060
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020