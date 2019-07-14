|
On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Bruce E. Weidner, Sr., husband of Kathie; father of Kristin Beatty & her husband David and Bruce E. Weidner, Jr., grandfather of 5, son of the late Harry B. Weidner & his living wife Dorothy and Thelma Brown & her late husband Howard.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue, on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10 A.M. Interment at Mooreland Memorial Gardens to follow. www. KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019