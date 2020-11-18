1/1
Bruce Evans Villard Sr.
Bruce Evans Villard Sr., age 87, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on November 15, 2020 at his home. Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Louis Antoine and Gladys (Evans) Villard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving his country during the Korean War. A resident of Bel Air for over 50 years, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and singing in choirs and choruses throughout his life. He retired from C&P Telephone of Maryland after 27 years of service.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 58 years, Toni Villard; two sons, Bruce Villard, Jr. of Arnold, MD, and Louis Lendman of San Antonio, TX; two daughters, Elizabeth Villard Snyder of Red Lion, PA and Marjorie Winkler of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Services will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1 St. Mary's Church Road, Abingdon, MD, 21009.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
