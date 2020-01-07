Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOSEPH H. BROWN FUNERAL HOME
2140 N FULTON AVE
Baltimore, MD 21217
(410) 383-2700
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
JOSEPH H. BROWN FUNERAL HOME
2140 N FULTON AVE
Baltimore, MD 21217
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Maryland National Memorial
13300 Baltimore Avenue
Laurel, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Hodge III


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Hodge III Notice
Bruce Hodge III, born Nov 1, 1950, Baltimore, MD, departed this life on Jan 1, 2020 after a prolonged illness. The son of the late Helena Green Hodge and Bruce Hodge Jr., Bruce leaves behind a daughter, Pamela, sister, Melvena Green, brother DeWitt, sister-in-law, Joanne, his girlfriend, Paulette Turner, and a host of relatives & friends. A memorial service will take place on Friday, Jan 10, 2020, 12:30 pm at Joseph Brown Jr. Funeral Home, 2140 N Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217; interment directly following at Maryland National Memorial, 13300 Baltimore Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -