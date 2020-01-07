|
Bruce Hodge III, born Nov 1, 1950, Baltimore, MD, departed this life on Jan 1, 2020 after a prolonged illness. The son of the late Helena Green Hodge and Bruce Hodge Jr., Bruce leaves behind a daughter, Pamela, sister, Melvena Green, brother DeWitt, sister-in-law, Joanne, his girlfriend, Paulette Turner, and a host of relatives & friends. A memorial service will take place on Friday, Jan 10, 2020, 12:30 pm at Joseph Brown Jr. Funeral Home, 2140 N Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217; interment directly following at Maryland National Memorial, 13300 Baltimore Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 7, 2020